Lakhimpur violence: FIR registered against Union minister's son; here are all the key developments

A day after violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur killed eight people, the UP police registered FIR against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons.



Two FIRs have been registered but details of the sections under which the cases have been registered were not immediately known.



Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, said, "FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of state for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra".

He said as a copy of FIR was not available yet, details of the sections on which it was registered were not known.



ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, who is camping in Lakhimpur, said, "I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information in not available yet as internet is not working here."



"We will let the media know about it soon," he said.



What happened?



Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Also Read: Blue-collar workforce hiring platform Smartstaff raises $4.3 mn

Farmer leaders had alleged that two SUVs ran over some protesters who were opposing Maurya's visit. They claimed that Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which knocked down the protesters.



Meanwhile, the minister said that neither he nor his son were present at the site when the incident occurred. "Some elements in farmers, who were protesting, showed black flags and pelted stones on the car which turned turtle. Two farmers came under the car and died."



"Three BJP workers and the driver of the car were beaten to death by some people present there," he added.



Officials said that four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome Maurya. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers.



Political developments



The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests against the farm laws, on Sunday called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country on Monday. Meanwhile, political leaders from across parties decided to visit Lakhimpur, with many of them being stopped by the administration from doing so.

Also Read: Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister says 3 BJP workers, driver lynched; stone-pelting led to car accident

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly stopped from meeting victims of the violence and was detained in Sitapur along with other party leaders.



Her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the farmers will win this fight for justice. In a tweet in Hindi, he said, "Priyanka, I know that you will not retreat. They fear your courage. We will ensure that the country's 'annadatas' win this non-violent fight for justice."







Priyanka also alleged that the BJP is doing the politics of crushing the farmers in the country. "The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them," she said on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was detained as he sat on a dharna outside his residence in Lucknow after he was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also stopped by police in Sitapur when he was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours of Monday.



In a tweet in Hindi, senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Farmers were killed, and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, who was on his way to meet the family members of those farmers and pay his condolences, has been kept halted on the roadside since late last night."



किसानों की हत्या कर दी गई और अब उनके परिवार से संवेदना व्यक्त करने जा रहे सांसद संजय सिंह जी को रात भर पुलिस और प्रशासन के आला अधिकारी सड़क पर रोक कर खड़े हैं.



किसान के परिवार के ये आँसू भारी पड़ेंगे योगी जी! https://t.co/BOFAjM2yNg — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 4, 2021





The Uttar Pradesh government also requested the Lucknow airport authority to not allow the arrival of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa, who had announced plans to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in view of the violence.



Baghel, who has been made senior observer by the Congress for the UP Assembly elections due next year, claimed the Lakhimpur incident shows the BJP's mentality that those who will raise voice against them will be crushed.



Also Read: Parking fee of Rs 5.5 cr? SpiceJet's grounded aircraft owes hefty charge

"On Sunday night, Priyanka Gandhi ji, who was heading for Lakhimpur, was detained in Sitapur. I was also scheduled to go there (on Monday morning) and my plane is ready, but the UP government has denied landing permission (at Lucknow airport)," Baghel told reporters in Raipur.



(With inputs from PTI)