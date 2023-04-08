Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car In Jammu And Kashmir hit by truck, no one reported injured

According to the police, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju emerged unscathed from a collision between his car and a fully-loaded truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident caused no injuries to anyone involved.

Footage of the event depicted security personnel hastening to unlock the doors of Rijiju's black Scorpio and assist those inside. The minister was photographed exiting the vehicle as a significant number of security guards were present.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," Ramban Police added.

Earlier that day, Rijiju had taken to Twitter to express his admiration for the "beautiful road" he was travelling along en route to a Legal Services Camp in Udhampur.