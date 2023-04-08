scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car In Jammu And Kashmir hit by truck, no one reported injured

Feedback

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car In Jammu And Kashmir hit by truck, no one reported injured

Footage of the event depicted security personnel hastening to unlock the doors of Rijiju's black Scorpio and assist those inside

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Source: ANI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (Source: ANI)

According to the police, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju emerged unscathed from a collision between his car and a fully-loaded truck on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway near Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident caused no injuries to anyone involved.

Footage of the event depicted security personnel hastening to unlock the doors of Rijiju's black Scorpio and assist those inside. The minister was photographed exiting the vehicle as a significant number of security guards were present.

"No injuries happened to anyone and Honourable Minister was driven safely to destination," Ramban Police added.

Earlier that day, Rijiju had taken to Twitter to express his admiration for the "beautiful road" he was travelling along en route to a Legal Services Camp in Udhampur.

 

Published on: Apr 08, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement