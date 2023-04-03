Lok Sabha adjourned amid protests against the Adani issue

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned following a protest over the Adani issue by the opposition parties. The house will next convene on Wednesday as Tuesday is a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.

The opposition parties had started sloganeering against the government, and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani Group. The Lok Sabha had witnessed multiple disruptions since the second part of the Parliament’s Budget Session began on March 13 with the opposition demanding a JPC probe.

Meanwhile, BJP members have been demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks during the recent UK visit. The Congress leader has also been disqualified as an MP over his ‘How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?’ remark during an election rally speech in Kolar.

The adjournment of the Lok Sabha comes after the house had adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to incumbent BJP MP from Pune Girish Bapat and former independent MP from the Chalakudy constituency in Kerala's Thrissur, Innocent, who passed away recently. Bapat passed away on March 29 and Innocent on March 26. The Lok Sabha adjourns for a few hours as a mark of respect when a sitting member passes away.

When the house reconvened at 2 pm, the opposition members started their sloganeering, prompting the Chair to adjourn the house for the day.

Last month, Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the Adani Group. Tagore also expressed concerns regarding the exposure of the public insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to the Adani Group. Tagore sought the constitution of a JPC to probe the matter. He added that the Lok Sabha should direct Prime Minister Narendra Modi to disclose the actual loss of public money due to the Adani Group stocks rout caused by the Hindenburg report.

