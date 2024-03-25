Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases sixth list, 4 candidates from Rajasthan, 1 from Tamil Nadu

Congress has released the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Candidates, Ramchandra Choudhary, Sudarshan Rawat, Dr Damoda Gurjar, Adv. C Robert Bruce and Prahlad Gunjal, have been named in this list.

Here is the list of candidates

Rajasthan:

Ajmer - Ramchandra Choudhary

Rajsamand - Sudarshan Rawat

Bhilwara - Dr Damodar Gurjar

Kota - Prahlad Gunjal

Tamil Nadu:

Tirunelveli - Adv. C Robert Bruce

Congress releases the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/rOump3WGto — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2024

On Sunday, the grand old party released the fifth list of three candidates. Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas to contest from Rajasthan’s Jaipur Lok Sabha constituenc. Murari Lal Meena has been named the candidate for the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan while Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar will run from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Congress released the fourth list of 46 candidates and released the third list of 57 candidates on Thursday. In the third list, the Congress has declared candidates for two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Gujarat, 17 in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, five in Rajasthan, five in Telangana, eight in West Bengal and one in Puducherry. The fourth list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttrakhand and West Bengal.

