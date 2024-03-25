scorecardresearch
Business Today
Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases sixth list, 4 candidates from Rajasthan, 1 from Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases sixth list, 4 candidates from Rajasthan, 1 from Tamil Nadu

On Sunday, the grand old party released the fifth list of three candidates. On Saturday, Congress released the fourth list of 46 candidates and the third list of 57 candidates on Thursday.

Congress's first list had 39 names, with prominent names like Bhupesh Bhaghel from Chhatisgarh, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor from Kerala; and DK Suresh from Karnataka.

Congress has released the sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Candidates, Ramchandra Choudhary, Sudarshan Rawat, Dr Damoda Gurjar, Adv. C Robert Bruce and Prahlad Gunjal, have been named in this list. 

Here is the list of candidates

Rajasthan: 

Ajmer - Ramchandra Choudhary 
Rajsamand - Sudarshan Rawat
Bhilwara - Dr Damodar Gurjar
Kota - Prahlad Gunjal
Tamil Nadu: 

Tirunelveli - Adv. C Robert Bruce

On Sunday, the grand old party released the fifth list of three candidates. Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas to contest from Rajasthan’s Jaipur Lok Sabha constituenc. Murari Lal Meena has been named the candidate for the Dausa Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan while Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar will run from the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.  

On Saturday, Congress released the fourth list of 46 candidates  and released the third list of 57 candidates on Thursday. In the third list, the Congress has declared candidates for two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Gujarat, 17 in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, five in Rajasthan, five in Telangana, eight in West Bengal and one in Puducherry. The fourth list contains candidates from seats in Assam, Andaman, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Uttrakhand and West Bengal. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published on: Mar 25, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
