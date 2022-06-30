Maharashtra crisis: Devendra Fadnavis likely to become CM again, Shinde may become Dy CM 

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take oath as the twentieth Chief Minister of Maharashtra tomorrow. The development comes almost a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM on Wednesday night.

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is likely to become the Deputy Chief Minister after forming the government with the BJP and 12 other rebel MLAs are also likely to receive cabinet berths in the government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

BJP’s Maharashtra core group will meet at 11 am today before meeting the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde at around 1:30 pm. Fadnavis is also likely to attend the National Executive meeting on July 2 as the Maharashtra CM, India Today reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed state MLAs that there is no need for a floor test and no special session will be convened today. Thackeray resigned after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s floor test order.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said that proceedings in the Assembly will be subject to the final outcome of Shiv Sena’s plea against the Governor’s decision. The bench observed, “Our understanding is that floor of the house is the only way to settle these issues of democracy.”

Thackeray said in a televised address, “I don’t want to play these games. If those people who were brought up by Sena chief (Balasaheb Thackeray) want to rejoice the fact that they pulled his son down, then it is my mistake that I put my faith in them. I don’t want the blood of my Shiv Sainiks to spill on the streets and so I am stepping down from the CM’s post as well as that of an MLC.”

