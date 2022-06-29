Maharashtra crisis: SC to hear Shiv Sena plea challenging Governor’s floor test order at 5pm; more developments

Seems like the political crisis in Maharashtra is not going to end anytime soon. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the Assembly on Thursday.

15 petitioners in the matter are Abdul Sattar, Bharat Gogawale, Prakash R Surve, Tanhaji Jaywant Savant, Sandeepan A Bhumre, Chimanrao R Patil, Balaji D Kalyankar, Yamini Jadhav, Anil Babar, Mahesh Shinde, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kinilkar.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the floor test is illegal and cannot include “stigmatised” names. The plea will be heard at 5 pm on Thursday by a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala. The bench remarked, “We will keep at 5pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3pm to parties concerned.”

Here are top points to bear in mind on the ongoing political fiasco in Maharashtra

1. Governor Koshiyari asked Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to prove majority on the floor of the house at 5 pm tomorrow, while adding the session will be recorded on video.

2. Koshiyari further said that the floor test will be the only agenda of the House tomorrow. He said, “As many as 39 MLAs have shown their desire to exit the MVA government. Seven independent MLAs have also sent a letter by email withdrawing their support. The Leader of Opposition also met and briefed me on the prevailing situation and asked for a floor test.”

3. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut termed the Governor’s order for a floor test as “unlawful” and said the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. Raut also took a dig at the Raj Bhavan and said it has acted at a “jet speed even faster than Rafale” after BJP leaders met the governor.

4. He said, “This [floor test order] is an unlawful activity as pleas of disqualification of 16 MLAs are pending before the Supreme Court. If such unlawful activities take place, and if the governor and the BJP trample upon the Constitution, then the SC has to interfere.”

5. Eknath Shinde-led faction of dissident Shiv Sena MLAs will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday. Chartered flight will depart from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGPI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs. The faction has been camping at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati since June 22.

6. Shinde will donate Rs 51 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund for Assam Floods. The Himata Biswa Sarma-led government in Assam and Shiv Sena were criticised for “dragging the Maharashtra political crisis into the state at a time when it was devastated by floods.”

7. Shiv Sena rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will decide on the Chief Ministerial candidate. Kesarkar told India Today, “It is up to BJP to decide on a CM candidate. It could be Devendra Fadnavis as he has been a CM before.”

8. Uddhav Thackeray faction has lost key votes as two NCP MLAs Chhagan Bhujbal and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have tested positive for COVID-19 whereas Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are imprisoned and will be unable to vote.

9. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of spending crores to topple the Uddhav Thackeray government. She was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “The BJP is spending crores of rupees to topple the government in Maharashtra. Where are they getting so much money to topple an elected government of a state? Where is our country’s democracy heading? What about our federal structure? Has the BJP decided to bulldoze everything in the country?”

10. Maharashtra Assembly has had no speaker since February this year since Nana Patole resigned to take over as the Congress chief and Deputy Speaker Zirwal belongs to the NCP.

(With agency inputs)