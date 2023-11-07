Mahua Moitra's ex-partner lodges complaint against her: 'She is trespassing'

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been accused of trespassing and intimidation by her former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai. Dehadrai filed a complaint against Moitra on Tuesday, alleging that she had come to his house on November 5 and 6, unannounced and attempted to intimidate him.

According to Dehadrai, Moitra arrived at his residence on November 6 without prior notice or permission. He claimed that she entered the property without his consent and started shouting at him in front of his staff. Dehadrai further alleged that Moitra's behavior was threatening and intimidating, causing him immense distress.

"Mahua Moitra, Member of Parliament came unannounced to my residence on November 5 at around 11 am and on November 6 at around 9 am. There is every possibility that Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me,” the complaint against the TMC MP read.

He added, "I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints by Ms Moitra."

Dehadrai stated that she came to his house with the "clear intent to commit trespass and intimidate" him, and he requested that the police examine the incident and file a report.

The dispute between Mahua Moitra and Jai Anant Dehadrai extends beyond the trespassing allegations. The former couple is also embroiled in a custody battle over their pet dog, Henry, a Rottweiler.

According to reports, the two had been sharing custody of Henry, but the dog is currently with Moitra. Dehadrai has accused Moitra of "stealing" Henry, a claim she has vehemently denied.

“Given her past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me (24.03.2023 and 23.09.2023) and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, and thereafter withdrawing the same in writing (on 04.10.2023), it is a grave cause for concern to me. There is every possibility that Smt. Moitra might intentionally come to my residential premises with the sole objective of filing further fraudulent complaints against me,” Dehadrai wrote in a letter to the station house officer of the Hauz Khas police station on Tuesday.

"I have previously informed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, on 19.10.2023 and then on 21.10.2023 regarding these fraudulent and bogus complaints which Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force/compel me to hand over the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the Commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the Complaints filed by me with CBI against Smt. Moitra and her associates / accomplices," he added.

The complaint alleges trespass, criminal intimidation, and breach of peace in violation of Indian Penal Code Sections 451, 453, 504, and 506.

This comes after a series of allegations against Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes to ask questions in the Parliament. The allegations were first made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who claimed that Moitra had accepted money from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament that targeted the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

