Man urinates on tribal labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; police invokes NSA

In a shocking incident, a man urinated on a tribal labourer in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking massive outrage. The video is six days old and was only recovered by police at 4 pm on Tuesday, India Today reported.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the video and ordered the police to arrest the accused and invoke the National Security Act (NSA). "A viral video of Sidhi district has come to my notice... I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA," he said in a tweet.

The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla. The police have filed an FIR against him under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC and under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Congress claimed that the accused was linked to the BJP. In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said there is no place for such a heinous act with the youth of the tribal community in civilised society. He also said that the culprit was said to be associated with the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh already ranks first when it comes to atrocities against tribals, the former chief minister said. "This incident has put entire Madhya Pradesh to shame....strictest punishment should be given to the guilty person and atrocities on tribals in Madhya Pradesh should be stopped," Nath added.

State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal, however, denied that the accused was associated with the party. He said the BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. "MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person," Agarwal said.

Some social media posts claimed that the accused Pravesh Shukla was a representative of BJP MLA from Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla, according to the news agency PTI.

Pawan Khera, chairman of the Congress's Media and Publicity Department, shared the video clip along with a picture of a banner on which the accused was described as "Vidhayak Pratinidhi Sidhi".

"In the 21st century, such inhuman atrocities are happening with the tribals of our country and we are dreaming of becoming Vishwaguru! What could be more embarrassing for all of us than this?" he tweeted.

BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla distanced himself from the accused. "He is not my representative, I told this to CM as well. I know him because he is from my area," the BJP MLA from Sidhi said while speaking to PTI.