Manipur violence: Opposition bloc INDIA to move no-confidence motion against govt; tribal body seeks PM's intervention

Manipur violence: The alliance of 26 opposition parties INDIA will move a no-confidence motion against the Centre in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. They demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the Parliament on the ongoing situation in Manipur.

The decision regarding the motion was taken at a meeting of parties that are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the notice for moving the no-confidence motion is ready at the party office and will reach at Lok Sabha secretary general office before 10 am, as per an India Today report. The Congress has also issued a whip to all its MPs, directing them to be present in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am "to discuss some important issues".

Violence in the northeastern state erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Manipur violence: Latest updates

1. Floor leaders of opposition parties who are part of the INDIA alliance will hold a meeting on Wednesday morning as the grouping plans to move a no-confidence motion against the government on the Manipur issue.

2. The Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC), representing nine Kuki-Zomi tribes of Manipur, on Tuesday demanded imposition of President's Rule in the state, while a leading Meitei civil rights organisation - COCOMI- urged the Centre not to hold talks with Kuki militant groups.

3. The Zomi-Kuki organisation also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for a permanent solution to the ongoing ethnic strife. In a letter to the prime minister, the ZCSC also asked for an NIA probe into the root causes of the "state-sponsored" attacks on the tribals of the northeastern state and re-introduction of provisions of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in all valley districts so that the Army can take over full control of the law and order, as per a PTI report.

4. COCOMI Convenor Jitendra Ningomba said in a press conference, "We have received inputs from sources in the media that the government of India is scheduled to hold talks with the Kuki outfits on Wednesday. We are totally against it."

5. In another press conference in New Delhi, COCOMI spokesperson Kh Athouba accused the state and union governments of not doing enough to stop violence in Manipur. "It took four days to control the situation during the (2002) Gujarat riots. Why cannot the violence be controlled in a small state like Manipur, despite the deployment of force," he said.

6. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday directed the Manipur government to ensure that no further violence takes place in the strife-torn northeastern state. In a statement issued late night, the NHRC has also asked the state government to inform it about the relief and rehabilitation of the victims affected by the ethnic violence.

7. "The authorities are directed to ensure that no further violence, which resulted in violation of human rights, takes place," the human rights panel said.

8. A huge rally was organised in Dima Hasao district of Assam on Tuesday against the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob. The rallyists demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

9. The AAP on Tuesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar over the situation in violence-hit Manipur as well as incidents of brutality against women in the state, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being silent on the matter.

10. The protesters, including Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and MLAs Jarnail Singh and Rajendra Pal Gautam, also took part in a candlelight vigil. The agitation at Jantar Mantar was part of the Aam Aadmi Party's nationwide protest against the situation in Manipur.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Weather Update: Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts downpour in several states till July 29