Weather Update: Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts downpour in several states till July 29 

Heavy rains on Wednesday morning lashed parts of Delhi-NCR, leading to waterlogging in various areas such as ITO in Delhi and Sector 18 in Noida. Vehicular movement was also impacted due to waterlogging and lack of visibility on roads. Rainshowers in parts of Delhi-NCR have also raised the water level of Hindon River, inundating several homes and roads in Noida and Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh during July 25-29 and light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra till July 29.

The weather office also predicted similar weather conditions over west Rajasthan on July 26, east Uttar Pradesh on July 28 and 29, over east Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 and 27. Light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Odisha till July 28 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27 and 28. Bihar is likely to witness light/moderate rainfall from July 28, as per the Met Department.

Parts of central India such as Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness light/moderate fairly rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall till July 28 whereas similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over west Madhya Pradesh on July 26 and over east Madhya Pradesh during July 26-28.

The weather office also predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 26 and 27 and over east Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat region on July 27.

Parts of coastal and north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 26. Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe will likely witness similar weather conditions till July 27. IMD predicted light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall in Telangana till July 28.

Similar weather conditions are also likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till July 29. Parts of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura are likely to witness light/scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 28 and 29. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely to take place over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on July 27 and 28.

