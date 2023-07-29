Manipur viral video case: CBI formally takes over investigation, FIR lodged

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday formally took over the investigation into the Manipur viral video case, in which two Kuki women were allegedly sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob.

The video showing two women from one of the warring communities in the state being paraded naked by men from the other side went viral on July 19, resulting in a massive uproar across the country on crimes allegedly being committed in the northeastern state.

The investigation agency has registered an FIR in the case on the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, reported India Today. The FIR was registered after a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) was issued.

The CBI has registered an FIR under Sections 153A, 398, 427, 436, 448, 302, 354, 364, 326, 376, 34 IPC and 25 (1-C) A Act.

So far, seven arrests have been made in the case and the mobile phone from which the video was shot has also been recovered. The CBI will now investigate the case and take custody of the accused and interrogate them. The probe agency will also record the statements of the victims and also inspect the crime scene.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had informed the Supreme Court that the CBI will take over the probe into the viral video case. The Central Government, in the affidavit, said it has a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against women, particularly ones as heinous as the case in Manipur. The MHA also urged the top court to transfer the trial outside Manipur in the case for the conclusion of the trial in a time-bound manner.

In an affidavit presented by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Centre said the decision to hand over the case to CBI was made after consulting the Manipur government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had expressed deep anguish over the incident and described it as "shameful" and "unacceptable".

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.

More than 150 people have so far been killed in the violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts.

