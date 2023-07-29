Manipur: 21 MPs of INDIA bloc leave for violence-hit state, will visit Churachandpur

Manipur violence: A 21-MP group of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) has started for a two-day visit to Manipur to examine the ground situation in the strife-torn state and make recommendations to the government and Parliament.

Since the beginning of May, Manipur has seen ethnic clashes between the Meitis and Kukis. The BJP-led state government has come under fire over its failure to stop the violence. At least 150 people have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced so far.

The delegation includes Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev of Trinamool, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, and JDU chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, among others.

The Opposition leaders will reach Imphal around noon and take a chopper straight to Churachandpur where they will meet the Kuki tribe leaders, civil society and women groups.

#WATCH | INDIA alliance MPs onboard the flight to Manipur from Delhi airport pic.twitter.com/wKHidDqgDt — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

The BJP has accused the opposition parties of seeking to create further tension in the state. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said he is against their Manipur visit, but they should not aggravate the situation.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are going there not to raise political issues but to understand the pain of the people of Manipur. We have been appealing to the government to find a solution to the sensitive situation which has emerged in Manipur. It is not a law & order situation but there is communal violence there. It is also affecting its neighbouring states. The government has not fulfilled its responsibility. We are going to assess the real situation on the ground in Manipur".

He added: “Don't do politics on this issue...Till now, the PM has not even tried to visit Manipur. Today, after a jolt from the Opposition the Centre has woken up.”

Before leaving, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said: “Manipur has been burning for the last 75 days...The atrocities against women & deaths in the state will only tarnish the country's image. In such a situation the govt should have taken some action.”

"We will meet the people of Manipur. The State has been burning for months now, and peace needs to be restored there. The PM is speaking on all issues but Manipur," says JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Opposition MPs' two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground situation.

He said, “We all want peace in Manipur. But, the PM is yet to speak on the issue in the Parliament.”

#WATCH | "We will meet the people of Manipur. The State has been burning for months now, and peace needs to be restored there. The PM is speaking on all issues but Manipur," says JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Opposition MPs' two-day visit to Manipur to assess the ground… pic.twitter.com/wbrtGucjVo — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2023

The Manipur issue has paralysed the parliament’s Monsoon session, with the Opposition MPs demanding a long discussion on the situation. But the Centre has insisted that Home Minister Amit Shah will respond to the Opposition.

Besides, the Centre will also face a no-confidence motion in the parliament, brought by the Congress. The Lok Sabha Speaker has accepted the motion but is yet to decide a date for the no-trust vote.

Ahead of the visit, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi demanded a thorough probe under a retired Supreme Court judge into the Manipur violence.

