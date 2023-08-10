'Milega' vs 'Mil gaya': FM Nirmala Sitharaman draws parallel between UPA and NDA govt during no-confidence motion debate

Ahead of the scheduled no-confidence speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a jibe at the erstwhile UPA government alleging that while they were only promising schemes, the NDA government has made sure that those promises were delivered.

She said that promises on electricity, gas connections, toilets and airports were completed in the past nine years since the BJP government came to power.

"Words like 'banega, milega' are not in use anymore. What are people using these days? 'Ban gaye, mil gaye, aa gaye'. During the UPA regime, people said 'Bijli aayegi', now people say 'Bijli aa gayi'. They said 'gas connection milega', now 'gas connection mil gaya'...They said airport 'banega', now airport 'ban gaya'...", she said during the no-trust motion debate in the Lok Sabha.

The Finance Minister also said that the UPA has wasted an entire decade due to corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity, she added.

Her remarks came on the third day of the debate around the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Modi government. It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also reply to the debate today at around 4 pm.

Participating in the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman stated that India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. She cited an instance where Morgan Stanley had upgraded India's rating as its economy was doing well.

"In 2013, Morgan Stanley had included India in the list of five fragile economies of the world. India was declared a fragile economy. Today, the same Morgan Stanley upgraded India and gave it a higher rating. In just 9 years, the economy rose and saw economic development due to the policies of our govt -- despite Covid-19. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy in the world," she said.

The no-confidence motion against the ruling government was moved by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

FM Sitharaman hit out at the Opposition for changing the name of its alliance to INDIA, saying it was done to "cover up" the scams done in the past.

She also mocked the Opposition unity, asserting that it was difficult to understand whether the alliance partners are fighting amongst each other or fighting unitedly.

