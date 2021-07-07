Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 12 ministers resign from council of ministers

A total of 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, hours ahead of his Cabinet expansion. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted their resignation.

The 12 ministers who have resigned from the Union Cabinet are: -

Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises

Santosh Gangwar, Labour Minister

Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment

Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemical and Fertiliser

Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister Of State For Ministry of Women and Child Development

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT

Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment

Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries & MSME

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in June again following post-COVID complications. He resigned from his post citing health reasons, sources said. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.

As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers on Wednesday evening as part of the first Cabinet expansion by PM Modi in his second term.