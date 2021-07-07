Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 12 ministers resign from council of ministers

A total of 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, hours ahead of his Cabinet expansion. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted their resignation.
Also Read: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal take oath
The 12 ministers who have resigned from the Union Cabinet are: -
Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in June again following post-COVID complications. He resigned from his post citing health reasons, sources said. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.
As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers on Wednesday evening as part of the first Cabinet expansion by PM Modi in his second term.
Also Read: Cabinet reshuffle: 43 leaders to take oath as ministers; check out complete list
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today