scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Modi Cabinet reshuffle: 12 ministers resign from council of ministers

Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad have joined the list of 12 ministers who have resigned from the Union Cabinet on Wednesday

Prakash Javadekar (L) | Ravi Shankar Prasad (R) Prakash Javadekar (L) | Ravi Shankar Prasad (R)

A total of 12 ministers, including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's council of ministers, hours ahead of his Cabinet expansion. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted their resignation.

Also Read: Cabinet Reshuffle LIVE: Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal take oath

The 12 ministers who have resigned from the Union Cabinet are: -

  • Harsh Vardhan, Minister of Health and Family Welfare
  • Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications
  • Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises
  • Santosh Gangwar, Labour Minister
  • Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice & Empowerment
  • Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change
  • Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Chemical and Fertiliser
  • Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution
  • Debasree Chaudhuri, Union Minister Of State For Ministry of Women and Child Development
  • Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT
  • Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
  • Pratap Sarangi, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries & MSME

Pokhriyal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in June again following post-COVID complications. He resigned from his post citing health reasons, sources said. The former Uttarakhand chief minister took charge as the HRD Minister in May 2019.

As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers on Wednesday evening as part of the first Cabinet expansion by PM Modi in his second term.

Also Read: Cabinet reshuffle: 43 leaders to take oath as ministers; check out complete list

TAGS:

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos