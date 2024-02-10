Mood of the Nation: Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath popular choice to lead India after PM Modi

The Mood of the Nation survey by CVoter and India Today group has found that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are the most suitable leaders to succeed PM Narendra Modi. The survey, which has predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has stated that the appealing charm of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been instrumental in propelling the party's notable success in various Assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the survey, the NDA is projected to secure 335 seats, experiencing a decrease of 18 seats from its previous tally of 353 in 2019. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc is expected to win 166 seats.

With predictions that PM Modi will go for his third term after the Lok Sabha elections, questions were raised about BJP leadership after him. As per the survey, 29 per cent of the respondents found Union Home Minister Amit Shah best suited to succeed PM Modi, while 25 per cent voted for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath as the next great leader.

On the third spot was Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who had 16 per cent votes supporting him.

The survey predicted a clean sweep for the NDA in North India and a strong performance in the East and West regions, while the Opposition is anticipated to perform well in the South.The survey stated the government is benefiting from issues such as Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370, and handling of COVID-19. However, unemployment continues to be a major factor working against it.

In terms of vote share, the survey predicted a vote share of 45 percent for the NDA and 38 percent for the INDIA bloc. Party-wise, the survey showed a vote share of 40 per cent for the BJP and 19 per cent for the Congress.

Also read: 'Wait for bigger decisions in my third term': PM Modi sets tone for 2024 elections

Also read: Lok Sabha 2024: Photo finish for Trinamool vs BJP in Bengal, says India Today's MOTN poll