'Wait for bigger decisions in my third term': PM Modi sets tone for 2024 elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his promise of pushing India forward, adding that his third term will see even "bigger decisions".

Speaking at ET Now Global Business Summit 2024, the PM set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Wait for bigger decisions in the third term...this is India's time amid talk of disruption, development and diversification and the world's faith in India is continuously growing".

"There comes a time in the development journey of any country when all the circumstances are in its favour. This is the time when that country makes itself strong for many centuries to come. That's the time I see for India today," said PM Modi.

"Today, every development expert group in the world is discussing how India has transformed in last 10 years," he said at the summit. India Today's Mood of the Nation survey sees the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a third term with a commanding majority. However, it is likely to fall well short of the 400 plus target it has set for itself. According to the MOTN poll, should the Lok Sabha elections be held today, the BJP-led NDA would likely retain its grip on power by clinching 335 seats, comfortably surpassing the 272-seat threshold necessary for government formation. However, the alliance as a whole is expected to lose 18 seats, with the biggest gainer being the INDIA coalition.

