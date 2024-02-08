Lok Sabha 2024: Photo finish for Trinamool vs BJP in Bengal, says India Today's MOTN poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to improve its performance in West Bengal, winning 19 seats, but the Trinamool Congress is all set to maintain the lead by again securing 22 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll has predicted. West Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The Mood of the Nation's February 2024 edition is based on a survey of 35,801 respondents in all Lok Sabha seats. The poll was conducted between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024. Health warning: Opinion polls can get it wrong.

The BJP is projected to secure 40 percent of the vote share, which is the same as in 2019. Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is expected to get 53 percent of the vote share, a decline of four percent from 2019.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there was a close fight between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP as well. The BJP had secured 18 seats, while the Trinamool clung to power with 22.

Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls independently in Bengal, citing the rejection of her seat-sharing proposals with the INDIA opposition bloc.

From May 2009 onwards, the CVoter Tracker has been carried out each week, 52 waves in a calendar year, in 11 national languages, across all states and UTs in India, with a target sample size of 30,000 each quarter. The average response rate is 55 per cent. Starting January 1, 2019, CVoter has been carrying the tracker daily, using the rollover sample of seven days for tracker analysis.



