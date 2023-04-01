Navjot Singh Sidhu released from jail after 10 months, says 'democracy is in chains'

Former cricketer and Congress leader Navjot Sidhu was accorded a grand welcome by several Congress leaders and supporters outside the prison upon his release. According to news agency PTI, the group chanted “Navjot Sidhu zindabad” to celebrate his release from Patiala jail after serving 10 months for a road rage case from 1988.

"Democracy is in chains. Punjab is the shield of this country. When dictatorship came in this country, a revolution also came, led by Rahul Gandhi," Sidhu said in an apparent swipe at the ruling BJP after walking out of jail.

Sidhu's lawyer HPS Varma had previously indicated that his early release was due to good conduct during his imprisonment, as permitted by the rules. The 59-year-old politician's family had received notification of his release from authorities prior to the event.

Sidhu's supporters had arranged for 'dhol' players to welcome him outside the prison. Many posters and hoardings featuring Sidhu had also been put up in Patiala city to commemorate his release. One supporter expressed the party's excitement, stating that they were quite ecstatic over Sidhu's release.

Speaking to reporters at his residence earlier in the day, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu expressed the family's eagerness for his return. He also acknowledged that it had been a challenging time for the family, but they were relieved to see him come out of jail.

The former state Congress chief's release has sparked widespread attention and has been the subject of much debate. However, his supporters remain hopeful that he will continue to serve his community and make a positive impact in the political sphere.