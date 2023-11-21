‘Our boys would have won World Cup but…’: Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi ‘panauti’, BJP reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently at a poll rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his entry at the Stadium during the World Cup Final 2023 match was a ‘Panauti’ (Bad omen).

He further said that the Indian team would have won the World Cup if he had not visited Ahmedabad to watch their match against Australia.

"Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti ne harwa diya (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the 'bad omen' made them lose)," Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Wayanad's Congress MP has fiercely criticised Prime Minister Modi for purportedly failing to act on his previous claims of representing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in his speeches. The MP expressed discontentment with the Centre's apparent lack of concern over the development of OBCs despite their large numbers. This criticism of Modi emerges just as the Congress has released its manifesto for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections.

Scheduled to be held on November 25, the election result will be declared on December 3. The Congress Party presented its manifesto titled 'Jan Ghoshna Patra' on Tuesday. The party, which is attempting to keep control in the state, has made seven promises to the people if it is re-elected. The platform promised a new panchayat-level recruiting plan as well as a caste census.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, BJP MP and former Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said the Congress leader's choice of words was completely wrong. "Rahul Gandhi chose the wrong words. What has happened to him?" he asked.

He stated that his party denounced Rahul's remarks and demanded an apology from him as soon as possible. He recalled Rahul's mother, Sonia Ganghi, referring to PM Modi as 'Maut ka saudagar' during a political rally in Gujarat. "Your party has not been able to win in Gujarat after your mother's remarks. You should learn from the past.”

Also Read: 'We don't see it in geopolitical context': Sundar Pichai explains how Google looks at Israel-Hamas war