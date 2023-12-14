Parliament security breach row: 5 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha over ‘unruly conduct’

Five Congress MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the session for disrupting the Lok Sabha proceedings. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid stormy scenes to suspend the five MPs.

"I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read. BJD’s B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings.

Lok Sabha was then adjourned till 3 pm as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the security breach.

This comes after a similar disciplinary action was taken against Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien in the Rajya Sabha. O’Brien demanded a discussion on the Parliament security breach yesterday, when two intruders stormed the Lok Sabha and released yellow smoke from canisters. Two more released smoke in a protest outside the Parliament.

Upon an investigation, it was found that six individuals had planned the intrusion on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Five of the accused have been arrested, while one is still at large.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a probe into the intrusion, and formed a committee to look into the reasons behind the intrusion and the security lapses, and recommend ways to bolster the security.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight security personnel over the security lapse. The personnel were stationed at critical access points, including the entry gate and the Parliament House entry area.

Also read: Parliament Winter Session: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended after face-off with Rajya Sabha Chairman

Also read: Parliament intruders are 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' members; MHA orders probe into Lok Sabha security breach