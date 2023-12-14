Parliament Winter Session: Trinamool's Derek O'Brien suspended after face-off with Rajya Sabha Chairman

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien was on Thursday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session on account of "ignoble misconduct" during the proceedings. The winter session will run till December 22.

O'Brien had demanded a discussion on the incident which took place yesterday, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, soon after the House met at noon, warned O'Brien against disrupting the proceedings and unruly behaviour and also named him. He asked O'Brien to leave the House, but opposition MPs did not relent and protested instead.

The chairman then allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion to suspend O'Brien under Rule 256.

Reacting to the incident, TMC MP Dola Sen said, "Today Derek O'Brien has been suspended. It is our right to go to the well and raise people's issues. Derek O'Brien has done nothing wrong. PM, Home Minister, treasury are silent on the security breach issue, so as opposition we raised this issue and raised slogans..."

Jagdeep Dhankar disallowed as many as 28 notices served by opposition MPs, who sought the suspension of business for the day to discuss the "grave breach of security" on December 13.

The opposition MPs, however, kept pressing for a discussion and moved into the Well of the House. They shouted slogans and wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a reply.

Dhankhar condemned the unruly behaviour of the MPs, saying it violated the rules.

Lok Sabha security breach

On Wednesday, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

