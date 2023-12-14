Parliament intruders are 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club' members; MHA orders probe into Lok Sabha security breach

In what shook the nation on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, intruders barged into the Lok Sabha with smoke canisters before they were overpowered by the MPs in the House. Two more people protested outside the Parliament with smoke canisters, and were eventually taken away by the police. The intrusion was a well-orchestrated plan by six individuals, out of whom five have now been arrested. One is still at large.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a probe into the intrusion. It has also been reported by India Today that the intruders had requested BJP MP Pratap Simha, under whose name the passes to the intruders were issued, for a visit to the new Parliament building.

Here are the top points on the Parliament security breach that you need to know:

The Union Home Ministry ordered a probe into the security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The MHA said that an enquiry committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, along with members from other security agencies and experts. The committee will probe the reasons for the breach, identify security lapses and recommend further action. The committee has been asked to submit its report with the recommendations at the earliest.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the fifth suspect in the Parliament security breach case. All the six accused have been in contact for four years and meticulously planned the intrusion. They coordinated through social media as well as conducted reconnaissance of the Parliament building in the days preceding the intrusion.

It was revealed during the interrogation that all the accused were associated with the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’ on social media and had met in Mysuru about a year and half ago.

A case has been registered under various sections such as trespassing, criminal conspiracy, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

BJP MP Pratap Simha under whose name the passes were issued to the two intruders – Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D – met House Speaker Om Birla after the intrusion. He said that Sharma’s father resided in his constituency and had requested the pass to visit the new Parliament building. The two protesters outside were Amol and Neelam.

Another accused Lalit Jha, who is currently on the run, sent a video of the intrusion to his associate Nilasksha Aich, founder of a West Bengal-based NGO and a student. Aich told India Today that Lalit sent the video on WhatsApp between 1-2 pm. “I was in college at the time, so when I checked my phone later, I replied asking him the details of the protest,” said Aich.

