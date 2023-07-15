PM Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi; set to foster bilateral cooperation with UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi for a day-long official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Modi expressed his excitement about holding talks with UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour were accorded to Modi as he arrived on his fifth visit to the UAE.

"Landed in Abu Dhabi. I look forward to the deliberations with HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will further deepen India-UAE cooperation," he tweeted.

"Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today," he said.

Modi came to Abu Dhabi after his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral ties.

Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, in 2019 as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi during his fifth visit to the Gulf country since 2015. His previous visits to the country were in 2015, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

"I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Prime Minister Modi said in his departure statement on Thursday.

"Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time when India and the UAE are looking to strengthen their economic and strategic ties. The two countries have already signed a number of agreements in recent years, including a free trade agreement and a defence cooperation agreement.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to discuss ways to further expand trade and investment between India and the UAE. He is also expected to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in the areas of defence, security, and energy.

India and the UAE are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

India is UAE's second-largest trading partner with a bilateral trade of over USD 84 billion. The UAE is India's third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination. The UAE was the fourth largest source of FDI for India in 2022-23.

The UAE has been a key partner for India's energy security. The country is India's third-largest source of crude oil and second-largest source of LNG and LPG.

