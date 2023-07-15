46% households now paying over Rs 150 per kg for tomatoes, 14% stopped buying them: Survey

Over the last three weeks tomato prices have increased multi-fold in different cities and this has severely pinched the common man's pocket.

A LocalCircles survey said 46% households surveyed are now paying over Rs 150/kg for tomatoes; 14% have stopped buying them and 68% have reduced consumption.

In Delhi, the prices have risen from Rs 20-30/kg on June 24 to Rs 180/kg and even Rs 220/ kg for some varieties or good quality. In most other cities and in some cases of the country like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, tomatoes now cost over Rs 180/kg.

Some varieties are more expensive than others. For instance, prices of ‘desi’ tomatoes have risen to Rs 180-250/kg in some cities while hybrid and green varieties are cheaper. Some of the online platforms are offering hybrid and green varieties in the range of Rs 150 to 180/kg.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) to immediately start procurement of tomatoes for simultaneous distribution in major consumptioncentres where retail prices have recorded maximum increase in the last one month. These supplies, though limited in availability, have started selling tomatoes for Rs 90/kg from Friday (July 14) in Delhi.

The survey received over 22,000 responses from citizens located in 342 districts of India. 65% respondents were men while 35% respondents were women. 42% respondents were from tier 1, 34% from tier 2 and 24% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

87% of consumers surveyed confirm that they have been paying more than Rs 100/kg for tomatoes during their latest purchase.

Percentage of households having to pay over Rs 100/kg has risen from 18% on June 27 to 87% on July 14.

68% of households surveyed indicated that they have reduced consumption of tomatoes while 14% have just stopped consumption.

The data shows that while 14% of households surveyed have stopped consuming tomatoes; 35% have reduced consumption significantly; 33% have reduced it partially and only 16% have kept consumption the same and paid more to buy tomatoes.