PM Modi arrives in Badrinath after laying foundation stone for development projects in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand after laying the foundation of a 9.7 km-long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project on Friday. The ropeway will reduce travelling time from 6-7 hours at present to nearly 30 minutes.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib ropeway. It will be around 12.4 km long and reduce the travel time to around 45 minutes. The ropeway will connect Ghangaria, the gateway to the Valley of Flowers National Park, a PMO statement read.

It will be developed at a cost of almost Rs 2,430 crore and is aimed at providing an environment friendly mode of transport. The ropeway will also give a fillip to religious tourism in the area. Besides this, foundation stone for road widening projects– from Mana-to-Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath-to-Malari (NH107B)-- worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore will be laid. The Prime Minister is currently on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the workers or ‘shramjeevis’ engaged in development projects. During this interaction, the Prime Minister asked them about their native states, benefits of government welfare schemes and COVID-19 vaccination. He also reviewed the progress of development projects in Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath in Kedarnath.

The Prime Minister also performed puja at the Kedarnath temple and visited the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal in Kedarnath. The Prime Minister arrived at Kedarnath at around 8:30 am today and was received by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retired) Gurmeet Singh at the Jolly Grant airport. He has also been spotted wearing the traditional Himachali dress known as the Chola Dora.

