PM Modi joins President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, IAF's Rafale jets flypast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France for a two-day official visit, joined President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour here on Friday.

The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789.

The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations. A 269-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade. Three Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

As per PTI, a video showed IAF's Rafale jets flypast during Bastille Day parade in Paris. Meanwhile, an Indian tri-services contingent flew over Paris while showcasing the French national flag.

The two leaders reviewed various facets of India-France partnership, and then held talks on a range of bilateral and global issues.

In a joint statement, the two leaders said that they had discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas such as defence, trade, and climate change. They also expressed their commitment to working together to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, there will be a ceremonial reception for Modi at the Elysee Palace and it will be followed by delegation-level talks between Modi and Macron. The two leaders will also participate in the India-France CEO Forum. Later in the evening, Macron will host a banquet for Modi at the iconic Louvre Museum complex in Paris.

The defence ministry is already in talks with French defence major Safran for joint development of a fighter jet engine in India to power the country's next-generation aircraft including the futuristic Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Modi will visit Abu Dhabi on July 15 and hold wide-ranging talks with the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to take forward bilateral ties in areas of energy, food security, fintech and defence.

