PM Modi likely to visit four states on July 7-8, announce projects worth Rs 50,000 cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a packed tour of four states, namely Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, on July 7-8, said government sources on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi will engage in approximately a dozen programs across five cities, namely Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal, and Bikaner.

The tour will witness the inauguration, dedication, and laying of foundation stones for nearly 50 projects, collectively valued at around Rs 50,000 crore.

On July 7, PM Modi will begin his journey from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate multiple projects.

Among them will be the foundation stone for various six-lane sections of the Rajpur-Vishakhapatnam corridor. Subsequently, he will address a public gathering.

From Raipur, the Prime Minister will travel to Gorakhpur, where he will attend a program at the Gita Press.

Furthermore, he will flag off three Vande Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

Following his visit to Gorakhpur, PM Modi will proceed to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several significant projects.

Noteworthy among them will be the dedication of the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor. Additionally, he will inaugurate the four-lane widening of NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur) and lay the foundation stones for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat.

On July 8, PM Modi will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana. During his visit, he will lay the foundation stones for various projects, including key sections of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Additionally, he will address a public gathering in Warangal.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will proceed from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stones and dedicate multiple projects. These will include the dedication of various sections of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase-I. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Lastly, he will address a public gathering in Bikaner.

