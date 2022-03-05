PM Modi to vist Pune on Sunday, inaugurate metro rail project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune on Sunday to inaugurate the metro rail project and lay foundation stone for various development projects.

The prime minister will also unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gun metal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

"Prime minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide world class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12-km stretch of the 32.2-km Pune metro rail project.

"The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. He will also inaugurate and inspect exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station," the release said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects. He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha river project.

Rejuvenation will be done in 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc. Mula-Mutha river pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of 'One City One Operator' at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore.

"A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under the project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD. Prime minister will also launch 140 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner," it said.

Modi will also inaugurate the R K Laxman Art Gallery-cum-Museum constructed at Balewadi. The main attraction of the museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by legendary cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the museum.

After this, the prime minister will kickstart the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University at around 1:45 PM, the release said.

