PMLA case: ED conducts searches in Delhi linked to Satyendar Jain 

Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at various locations in Delhi in connection with the money laundering probe linked to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain early morning, sources told news agency ANI. At least 10 residential and locations were covered by officials of the central agency under these searches.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court extended Jain’s judicial custody by another 14 days. After this, his bail hearing was held on Tuesday. Jain said in his bail plea there is no reason to keep him under detention during the investigation period.

He further argued that this interrogation by the central agencies is already complete and there was no direct evidence against him, adding he had already resigned from stated companies before 2015-17. The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju said when confronted with documents on his membership of trusts that got money from hawala transactions, Jain made the claim that he lost his memory due to COVID-19 during questioning.

He further said, “He’s a very slow writer. Takes about two hours to write one page. His statement has to be taken in his handwriting otherwise he says ‘it’s not my statement.’”

He is also said to have medical issues like heart and blood pressure problems. Jain was rushed to the hospital after complaining of discomfort and breathing difficulties after the completion of the hearing. The central agency arrested Jain under charges of money laundering last month on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He has been accused of laundering Rs 16.39 crore via hawala transactions with the help of his wife, daughters, friends and allies. ED had recovered Rs 2.82 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from properties linked to Jain.

