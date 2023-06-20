Power tussle in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar's brother spars with ministers backing Siddaramaiah for full term as CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP DK Suresh recently sparred with some ministers who said Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister for the full term. DK Shivakumar and his brother had lobbied hard for the top post but after days of hectic negotiations, the Congress high command announced Siddaramaiah as chief minister and Shivakumar his deputy.

However, reports emerged that Congress had worked out a formula under which Siddaramaiah will occupy the top post for the first half, and then Shivakumar will take over as the CM. But no such announcement was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal when he announced Siddaramaiah as the next CM.

DK Suresh, the lone Congress MP from Karnataka, expressed his disappointment as he wanted his brother to be the chief minister. While Shivakumar has not said anything about power sharing, some ministers close to Siddaramaiah recently said there was no such pact and that the latter will continue as the CM for the full term.

The first one to make such a claim was Industries Minister MB Patil. Just days after Siddaramaiah took over, Patil said there was no power-sharing formula between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. He said the high command would have announced if there was a power-sharing formula between them, adding that Siddaramaiah would remain chief minister for five years.

Shivakukar's brother reacted sharply to this statement and said he can respond to Patil but "tell him (such statements are) not necessary".

After Patil, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa and Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi too made similar claims and said Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister for five years. Responding to Mahadevappa, Suresh said he did not know why he was making such remarks. "He is a mature leader with a lot of ideologies and his own political strength. He is working as a senior minister now. I think he is more interested in other issues than working as a minister. That’s why he could be saying these things," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Suresh surprised many when he said he was yet to decide about contesting the next Lok Sabha elections. He said he had not taken any call on contesting elections. "I have to ask party workers and leaders. If there is a suitable candidate, I am ready to back them," the Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural said.

When asked whether he had communicated his decision to the central leadership, Suresh on Sunday said it was enough if he brought it to the attention of his voters. "Why should I bring it to the attention of party leaders? Party leaders will give me a ticket if I apply. If I don’t, they will find someone else," he said as per IE.

Suresh's comments on contesting the next parliamentary election and response to ministers close to Siddaramaiah have sparked speculations that he may be doing this to secure the chief minister's post for his brother, Shivakumar.

