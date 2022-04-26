Prashant Kishor declines offer to join Congress for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Election strategist Prashant Kishor has declined the offer made by the Indian National Congress to join its "Empowered Action Group" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This decision comes amid the party's attempts to rejuvenate itself ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after suffering major losses in five state assembly elections this year.

"I declined the generous offer of #congress to join the party as part of the EAG & take responsibility for the elections," he announced in a tweet. He further added that "in my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Sonia Gandhi had constituted the high-powered panel eyeing the next general elections and had invited Kishor to join the party.

"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

According to media reports, it was known that Kishor was holding talks with Congress since early April, weeks after the 137-year-old party suffered a major loss in five state elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

He presented a blueprint for the 2024 elections, sparking rumours that Kishor would join the party. In his detailed presentation to Congress, he reportedly stated that there is a need to change the current organisational set up, including the communication department and the social media.

Sonia Gandhi, following the meeting with Kishor, set up an eight-member panel to study his recommendations and prepare a report, following which an “Empowered Action Group-2024” was formed.

The I-PAC founder had crafted poll campaigns for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and launched campaigns such as “Coffee with Captain” and “Punjab da Captain” in Punjab.

Kishor, 45 had reportedly said that Congress should concentrate on 370 Lok Sabha seats and should forge alliances for the rest, according to India Today.