PM Modi's younger brother hospitalised for kidney treatment

Feedback

Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reportedly been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment related to a kidney condition.

Born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his wife Heeraben, Prahlad Modi is the fourth child and younger brother of PM Narendra Modi. He owns a grocery store and a tyre showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In December of last year, Prahlad Modi was involved in a car accident while driving from Bandipur to Mysuru with his family.

On August 2, 2022, Prahlad Modi and members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF) held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand certain provisions for their group.

More details awaited

Also Read: PM Modi calls on citizens to identify 10 problems that can be solved by AI

Published on: Feb 28, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Feb 28, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
