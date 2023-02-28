PM Modi's younger brother hospitalised for kidney treatment

Prahlad Modi, the younger brother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has reportedly been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for treatment related to a kidney condition.

Born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his wife Heeraben, Prahlad Modi is the fourth child and younger brother of PM Narendra Modi. He owns a grocery store and a tyre showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In December of last year, Prahlad Modi was involved in a car accident while driving from Bandipur to Mysuru with his family.

On August 2, 2022, Prahlad Modi and members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation (AIFPSDF) held a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to demand certain provisions for their group.

More details awaited

Also Read: PM Modi calls on citizens to identify 10 problems that can be solved by AI