PM Modi calls on citizens to identify 10 problems that can be solved by AI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to identify ten problems in society that can be solved using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking during an address, the Prime Minister highlighted the important role of technology in enhancing the lives of citizens, citing examples of One Nation One Ration Card, Arogya Setu, and Common Service Centers, which have made communication with the government easier and facilitated the quick resolution of grievances.

PM Modi emphasized the need for various departments to collectively think about using technology to solve problems and reach global standards. He highlighted the importance of equal opportunities and investments in technology, citing examples such as the GeM portal that has given small businessmen and even street vendors a presence in government procurement and e-NAM that allows farmers to get linked with buyers at different places.

AI and 5G in key industries

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to set targets for the deployment of 5G and AI in industries such as medicine, education, and agriculture. He urged citizens to identify ten problems of society that could be solved by AI, suggesting the need to expand services such as Digilocker so that more people could benefit from them.

PM Modi highlighted the potential role of AI while addressing a Post-Budget webinar on the subject of ‘Ease of Living using Technology’. It is the fifth of a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

