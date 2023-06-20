Punjab Assembly clears bill for free ‘Gurbani’ telecast from Golden Temple

On Tuesday, the Punjab Assembly passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which ensures free telecast of 'Gurbani' from the Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar.

Now, no tender will be required as the Bill is aimed to broadcast 'Gurbani' free for all. ‘Gurbani’ is commonly used to refer to various compositions by the Sikh Gurus and other writers of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that Gurbani is everyone's right and it should be free of cost. Earlier, the Punjab Cabinet approved an amendment to the British-era Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, to ensure a free-to-air telecast of Gurbani from Amritsar's Golden Temple.

He further said that this move aims to ensure that Holy Gurbani is not commercialised in any manner.

This step by the Punjab Assembly will help in breaking the domination of Badal-owned TV channel over telecast rights. The Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Act, 2023, will pave the way for eliminating the undue control of preachers (called Masands).

By this amendment, Section 125A is being inserted in the Act to cast a duty on the SGPC to ensure a free-to-air live telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple.

Gurbani is currently broadcasted from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Shiromani Akali Dal's Badal family.

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami criticised Bhagwant Mann over his remarks that they will amend the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 for free telecast rights of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple, saying the 1925 Act is a central legislation and can only be amended by Parliament.

"Punjab Government can't interfere in any manner. They don't have the right. They are trying to politicise this, and I strongly condemn this. I urge Bhagwant Mann to not do anything like this," Dhami told the news agency ANI.