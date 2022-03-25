Punjab MLAs,ex-MLAs will get pension only for one term: Bhagwant Mann

Newly-elected Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that MLAs and former MLAs in the state will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win.

Mann, who took oath as Punjab CM a week ago, added that there will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs' families.

Since assuming CM chair, Mann has announced a number of reforms for the state. Earlier on Tuesday, Mann said his government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees in a 'historic decision.'

The CM said his party (Aam Aadmi Party) before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power.

The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.

Mann had then said 10,000 jobs will be given in the Punjab Police Department and the rest will be offered in other departments, boards and corporations.