Raghav Chadha accused of forging signatures in motion against Delhi Services Bill; see details

Recently, a controversy erupted over a motion moved in the Rajya Sabha by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha, with at least five MPs, including BJD's Sasmit Patra and AIADMK's M Thambidurai, complaining that their names were included in the proposed select committee on the Delhi Services Bill without their consent.

The five MPs who have raised objections are S Phangnon Konyak, Narhari Amin and Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP, AIADMK's M Thambidurai and BJD's Sasmit Patra. Meanwhile, as per sources of AAP, "The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States, which has been quoted by Members moving privilege against Raghav Chadha nowhere provides that there is a requirement of written consent or signature of the member whose name has been proposed to be included to the Select Committee", news agency ANI reported.

"No signature is required at all of the proposed members for a select committee reference. Since no signature is required there is no question of any allegation of 'forged signature' whatsoever," it further added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the inclusion of their names without consent was a "fraud" with Parliament and needed to be probed. "Two members (BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi) are saying that they have not signed the motion (to be part of select committee) moved by AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Now it is a matter of investigation how the motion was signed," Shah said.

The AAP sources further mentioned, "The reference to select committee was only a proposal - to be accepted or rejected by the house. In this case, the house rejected the reference. So no question of inclusion of the names of the said complainants."

"The names of complainant MPs were given in good faith with a view that they have been participating on the discussion concerning the bill, inside and out the parliament, and that they would be keep to become members of select committee to discuss this bill even further," it added.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties.

The Bill will replace an ordinance promulgated by the Centre for handling the transfers and postings of officials in the Delhi government.