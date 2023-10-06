Rahul Gandhi as 'new age Ravan', PM Modi as 'Adani puppet': Poster war erupts between BJP, Congress

Ahead of the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, a full-blown poster war has erupted between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After the BJP launched an all-out attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi terming him as "new age Ravan" whose "aim is to destroy India", the Congress party slammed them and in turn put up another poster showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption reading that "their strings" are in Adani's hands.

It all started with the Congress party taking a dig at PM Modi. The party took to X to share a poster of PM Modi that said "who is the biggest liar?". Another, designed as a film poster, was captioned "PM Narendra Modi as Jumla Boy".

Going to hit the election rally soon. pic.twitter.com/GCWWr2bwxi — Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2023

A day later, BJP shared a poster portraying Rahul Gandhi as "new age Ravan". "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat," the BJP wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros," the poster reads.

The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat. pic.twitter.com/AwDKxJpDHB — BJP (@BJP4India) October 5, 2023

Soon after the poster was put up by BJP, the Congress party "obnoxious" and "downright dangerous" and said that it is "clearly intended to incite and provoke violence" against Rahul Gandhi.

"What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on X.

"It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous. We will not be intimidated!," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X, "Most respected @narendramodi ji and shri @JPNadda ji, what level do you want to take politics and debate to? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party?"

"Not much time has passed when you took a vow of uprightness. Have you forgotten the oaths taken just as the promises made?" she asked.

On Friday, the Congress then tweeted yet another poster of PM Modi that read Adani, saying that "their strings are in his hands".

PM Modi fears Caste Census pic.twitter.com/IdTgFQL6jW — Congress (@INCIndia) October 5, 2023

Puppet in the hand of foreign powers… pic.twitter.com/PKeR0yhUmD October 6, 2023

