'Found perfect fit in MSD': Reliance's JioMart ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

JioMart, the flagship e-commerce venture of Reliance Retail (RRL), has roped in cricketer and former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as brand ambassador ahead of the festive season. JioMart will roll out a new ad campaign with Dhoni which will go live on October 8.

"We found a perfect fit in MS Dhoni as our brand ambassador with his personality representing trust, reliability and assurance, just like JioMart," Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said.

"Our new campaign lends itself to celebrating life and all its special moments with our loved ones, ‘shopping’ being an integral part of this revelry. Non-metro regions currently account for around 60 per cent of our overall sales, a sign of gradual growth and a true testament to fruition of our efforts to democratize digital retail," he added.

JioMart is Reliance Retail's e-tail arm that debuted in 2020. Reliance Retail's e-commerce platform JioMart expanded its seller base by 56 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company said in its Q4 results. Reliance Retail said that JioMart delivered its best quarter with robust growth across categories and improvement in all key operational metrics.

The platform augmented its catalogue by 34 per cent sequentially across categories to widen its offering.

Meanwhile, on his association with the JioMart, Dhoni said, “I strongly identify and echo with the values that JioMart stands for, being a homegrown e-commerce brand, they are driven by a purpose to support the digital retail revolution in India."

"India is known for its vibrant culture, people and festivals, JioMart’s JioUtsav campaign is an ode to the celebration of India and its people. I am very excited to come on-board with JioMart and be a part of the shopping journey of millions of Indians," he added.

Last year, JioMart adopted a horizontal, cross-category approach offering products across segments. From electronics to fashion and beauty to home décor, JioMart has onboarded Reliance-owned brands including Urban Ladder, Reliance Trends, Reliance Jewels, Hamleys among others to further augment the selection on the platform.

Also Read: World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill reportedly down with dengue, might miss opener match against Australia