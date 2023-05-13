Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah: Who should be credited for Congress' Karnataka victory? 

As the dust settles around the Karnataka elections, with the Congress party emerging as the winner, certain questions persist. Firstly, who would be the Chief Minister of the state now. And more certainly, who should be credited for the impressive win.
While the first question would be best answered soon by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, many have spoken about who should be credited for the win.
To many, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra tugged at the heartstrings, while Siddaramaiah, the face of the party in Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, Congress loyalist, have been also credited widely.
Many on Twitter took to the platform to clapback at the critics of the yatra. They said that the yatra – a 4,080 km march from the southernmost tip of Kanyakumari to Jammu & Kashmir on top – that was mocked by many politicians and public alike, was one of the key reasons for Congress’ win in the Karnataka polls.
Siddaramaiah said, “The efforts of our leaders @RahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in this election cannot be forgotten. Most importantly, the Karnataka election campaign started with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This Yatra created a stir in the entire Karnataka. A new enthusiasm was created among our workers. The credit for this result also goes to him.”
Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera also credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party’s win. He also said that the results are an answer to BJP’s divisive politics. “People have chosen Bharat Jodo Yatra and not Narendra Modi’s divisive, hate-filled campaign,” he told India Today.
Khera said that the run up to the victory started with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “It will finally culminate in all the five elections you will see this year and also the Lok Sabha election,” he said.
The Congress leader also credited Mallikarjun Kharge, and said that unlike BJP who did not show PM Modi’s face after the exit polls and only “poor Nadda ji” was everywhere, Congress gives credit for the win to each and every of their leaders and the karyakartas.
He also said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the faces of this victory but said that the Congress does not wish away the contribution of the leaders – Kharge, Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Khera said like the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the victory too is a collective effort.
