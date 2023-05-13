Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah: Who should be credited for Congress' Karnataka victory? 

As the dust settles around the Karnataka elections, with the Congress party emerging as the winner, certain questions persist. Firstly, who would be the Chief Minister of the state now. And more certainly, who should be credited for the impressive win.

While the first question would be best answered soon by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, many have spoken about who should be credited for the win.

To many, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra tugged at the heartstrings, while Siddaramaiah, the face of the party in Karnataka, and DK Shivakumar, Congress loyalist, have been also credited widely.

Many on Twitter took to the platform to clapback at the critics of the yatra. They said that the yatra – a 4,080 km march from the southernmost tip of Kanyakumari to Jammu & Kashmir on top – that was mocked by many politicians and public alike, was one of the key reasons for Congress’ win in the Karnataka polls.

Siddaramaiah said, “The efforts of our leaders @RahulGandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in this election cannot be forgotten. Most importantly, the Karnataka election campaign started with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This Yatra created a stir in the entire Karnataka. A new enthusiasm was created among our workers. The credit for this result also goes to him.”

This defining moment Mr @RahulGandhi , Karnataka Congress chief Mr @DKShivakumar during #BharatJodoYatra in #Karnataka …



Congress sources say that party winning around 37 seats out of 51 assembly seats in 7 districts of Karnataka through which #BharatJodoYatra passed pic.twitter.com/QV1ZmpuYgA — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) May 13, 2023

Both #BJP and mainstream media misjudged the phenomenal #BharatJodoYatra



This was the most impactful event in India since the past few decades.



Women, Elders and Youth have overwhelmingly supported the values embodied in the 3,200 kms long walk involving millions pic.twitter.com/yzjpw4auYG — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) May 12, 2023

Sunshine comes to all who feel rain 🔥



Don't forget this historic speech of Rahul Gandhi during #BharatJodoYatra in Karnataka 🔥



Truly A remarkable leader ❤️pic.twitter.com/Nzz2ZRop4g — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) May 10, 2023

Major credit for this victory should be given to @siddaramaiah . Made sure the Ahinda votes were consolidated once again in all parts of KA. The only pan KA leader who can influence voters even in villages of Hubli, Haveri, Gadag. #Siddaramaiah #KarnatakaElectionResults pic.twitter.com/XrDYaLA1yS — Vedanth (@Vedanth_Sl) May 13, 2023

Facing ED since 2017

He served jail in 2019-20

Family was tortured



But DK Shivakumar was affected by none, he had one ambition to bring Congress back to power.



He just did it. 🔥🔥🔥 — Amock (@Politics_2022_) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera also credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra for the party’s win. He also said that the results are an answer to BJP’s divisive politics. “People have chosen Bharat Jodo Yatra and not Narendra Modi’s divisive, hate-filled campaign,” he told India Today.

Khera said that the run up to the victory started with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “It will finally culminate in all the five elections you will see this year and also the Lok Sabha election,” he said.

The Congress leader also credited Mallikarjun Kharge, and said that unlike BJP who did not show PM Modi’s face after the exit polls and only “poor Nadda ji” was everywhere, Congress gives credit for the win to each and every of their leaders and the karyakartas.

He also said that Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are the faces of this victory but said that the Congress does not wish away the contribution of the leaders – Kharge, Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Khera said like the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the victory too is a collective effort.

