Rahul Gandhi likely to challenge his conviction at Surat court tomorrow over ‘Modi surname’ case

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha after being sentenced to two years in prison over a 2019 defamation case, will reportedly challenge his conviction and sentencing in the Surat sessions court tomorrow.

As per Congress sources, the former Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad will plead for innocence in court in person, said a report by India Today.

On March 23, Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation for his “all thieves have Modi as their surname” remark by a Surat court.

As per the allegations, Rahul Gandhi, during Congress's election campaign in Kolar in 2019, made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname, which resulted in his conviction by a Gujarat local court last month.

This case was filed on the basis of a complaint by a BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

In the complaint, the MLA alleged Rahul Gandhi defamed the entire Modi community with his statement. The complaint was filed under IPC sections 499 and 500, both providing for defamation.

A day after his conviction, he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament.

Moreover, Gandhi was also served a notice to vacate the government bungalow allotted to him by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a defamation case last week.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005, PTI reported.

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Rahul Gandhi wrote back on the notice.

