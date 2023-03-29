Rahul Gandhi to begin Karnataka campaign from place where he made 'Modi surname' remark

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will begin his Karnataka campaign from the same place where he had made 'Modi surname' remarks in 2019 that eventually led to his disqualification. Gandhi will kickstart his campaign on April 5 from Kolar - the place where he had said: "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi." He had made these remarks in the run-up to the 2019 elections.

Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar today said that Rahul Gandhi will return to Kolar and begin his Satyameva Jayate Rally. "We had requested him to begin the election yatra from here. Where he had made this statement, and which the BJP condemned his statement, he will begin his mega rally from here," he said.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.

The Congress slammed the central government for the move and said the BJP was scared he as was asking questions about the Adani Group.



Today, it was reported that Gandhi was ready to challenge his conviction in a higher court. A petition challenging his conviction and sentencing is ready and is likely to be filed very soon, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. The party's top legal advisors are working on the review petition which will be filed before the Surat sessions court in a day or two, the report said citing sources.

Congress has said that it will fight the matter both politically and legally and will take the issue to the public. Congress Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore said the government has deliberately disqualified Rahul Gandhi under a well-planned conspiracy to not allow him to attend Parliament during this budget session.

"This is a totally false case and his disqualification has come to keep him away from Parliament. But, we will fight it both legally and politically," he told reporters outside Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)

