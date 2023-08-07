Rahul Gandhi to deliver a speech in Lok Sabha during no-confidence motion debate after getting reinstated as MP

Rahul Gandhi, the senior leader of the Congress party, is poised to deliver a pivotal speech during the upcoming Lok Sabha no-confidence motion debate on Tuesday, said Congress MP Manickam while talking to NDTV after the reinstatement of Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership.

The restoration of his membership comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's suspension of his conviction in a defamation case.

In a significant turn of events, Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha membership, which had followed a Gujarat court's conviction and a two-year jail term, was overturned after four months of enforcement. The apex court's intervention paved the way for his reinstatement, prompting him to return to the parliamentary arena.

His re-entry into Parliament was marked by a heartfelt gesture, as he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue before briefly participating in Lok Sabha proceedings that were subsequently adjourned. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in compliance with the Supreme Court's order to restore his membership.

The Congress party expressed its desire for Rahul Gandhi to play a prominent role as a key speaker during the no-confidence motion debate, which is anticipated to take place on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while talking to ANI said, "This is the victory of truth. People want to hear Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha."

Gandhi's reappearance in Parliament was met with applause and celebration from Congress members and opposition MPs alike. Party workers at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters marked the occasion with dance and cheers, underscoring their enthusiasm for his return. The development has been hailed as a triumph for truth and justice.

Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member, effective from March 23, occurred following his conviction in a defamation case. Notably, any sentence of two years or more results in the automatic disqualification of a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court's intervention, however, led to the suspension of his conviction, ultimately facilitating the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. This series of events has repositioned Rahul Gandhi to play a significant role in the forthcoming parliamentary proceedings.

