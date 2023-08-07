Rail link between Bhutan and Assam on course, Myanmar Trilateral highway a big challenge: Dr S Jaishankar  

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday said that the Indian government is in talks with the Bhutanese regime over the rail link between Bhutan and Assam. He added that Bhutan is keen to open up more places for tourists and that the rail link is advantageous for Assam as well. “We are in talks on the rail link between Bhutan and Assam, Bhutan is very keen to open more points for tourists and it is very good for Assam,” Dr Jaishankar was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is the first-ever railway connection between India and Bhutan and is expected to be completed by 2026. The Indian government will fund the 57-kms railway link. Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said in April this year that the Bhutan government will first work on this project and then look at connecting other regions like Samtse, Phuentsholing, Nganglam, and Samdrupjongkhar.

The External Affairs Minister also said that the government is looking to conclude the coastal shipping agreement with Myanmar this year. Dr Jaishankar, however, added that the Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law-and-order situation in the country.

“The border situation with Myanmar is challenging. Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law-and-order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges,” he said.

The Myanmar Trilateral highway is an initiative pertaining to connectivity between India, Thailand and Myanmar. India is undertaking the construction of two sections of the Trilateral highway in Myanmar – the construction of a 120.74 km Kalewa-Yagyo road section and the construction of 69 bridges along the approach road of the 149.70 km Tamu-Kygione-Kalewa road section.

