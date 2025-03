Rajasthan Election Results 2023: Check full List of BJP, Congress winners

Counting is underway for the 199 seats among 200 seats in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023. Early trends show a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Vasundhara Raje are leading from their respective seats. India Today-Axis My India exit poll had predicted a close battle.

According to early trends, BJP is leading in Rajasthan with 35 seats while the Congress is far behind. BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is leading from Jhalrapatanm, and her colleague Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is leading from the Jhotwara constituency.

Here is the list of leading candidates:

Seat Winning/leading Party Sardarpura Ashok Gehlot Congress Tonk Sachin Pilot Congress Jhalrapatan Vasundhara Raje BJP Lachhmangarh Govind Singh Dotasra Congress Nathdwara Vishvaraj Singh Mewar BJP Jhunjhunu Brijendra Singh Ola Congress Jhotwara Col Rajyavardhan Rathore BJP Churu Harlal Saharan BJP

Here is the list of winners for 199 constituencies in Rajasthan Assembly Election (counting is underway):



Pushkar

Ajmer North

Ajmer South: Anita Bhadel (BJP)

Nasirabad

Beawar

Shree Dungargarh

Nokha

Sadulpur

Taranagar

Lunkaransar

Bhadra

Khajuwala

Bikaner West

Bikaner East

Kolayat

Nawalgarh

Udaipurwati

Khetri

Jhunjhunu

Mandawa

Sardarshahar

Churu

Ratangarh

Sujangarh

Pilani

Surajgarh

Fatehpur: Hakam Ali Khan (Congress)

Lachhmangarh

Dhod: Gordhan (BJP)

Sikar: Rajendra Pareek (Congress)

Danta Ramgarh

Khandela

Neem Ka Thana

Srimadhopur

Kotputli

Viratnagar

Shahpura

Chomu: Dr. Shikha Meel Barala (Congress)

Phulera

Dudu

Jhotwara: Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (BJP)

Amber

Jamwa Ramgarh: Mahendra Pal Meena (BJP)

Hawa Mahal: Balmukundachary (BJP)

Vidhyadhar Nagar: Diya Kumari (BJP)

Civil Lines- Gopal Sharma (BJP)

Kishan Pole: Amin Kagzi (Congress)

Adarsh Nagar: Rafeek Khan (Congress)

Malviya Nagar

Sanganer

Bagru: Kailash Chand Verma (BJP)

Bassi

Chaksu

Tijara

Kishangarh Bas

Mundawar

Behror: Dr. Jaswant Singh Yadav (BJP)

Bansur: Devi Singh Shekhawat (BJP)

Thanagazi

Alwar Rural: Tikaram Jully (Congress)

Alwar Urban: Sanjay Sharma (BJP)

Ramgarh

Rajgarh Laxmangarh

Kathumar

Kaman

Nagar

Deeg-Kumher

Bharatpur

Nadbai

Weir

Bayana- Dr. Ritu Banawat

Baseri: Sanjay Kumar (Congress)

Bari: Jaswant Singh Gurjar (BSP)

Dholpur: Shobhararani Kushwah (Congress)

Rajakhera: Rohit Bohra (Congress)

Todabhim

Mahuwa: Rajendra (BJP)

Sikrai

Dausa

Lalsot

Sumerpur

Phalodi

Lohawat

Shergarh

Osian

Parbatsar

Nawan

Jaitaran

Sojat

Pali

Marwar Junction

Bali

Bagidora

Kushalgarh

Kapasan

Begun

Chittorgarh: Chandrabhan Singh Chouhan (IND)

Nimbahera: Shrichand Kriplani (BJP)

Bari Sadri: Gautam Kumar (BJP)

Pratapgarh

Bhim- Harisingh Rawat

Kumbhalgarh

Rajsamand: Deepti Kiran Maheshwari (BJP)

Nathdwara

Asind: Jabbar Singh Sankhala (BJP)

Mandal

Sahara

Bhilwara

Shahpura

Jahazpur

Mandalgarh

Hindoli

Keshoraipatan

Bundi

Pipalda: Chetan Patel Kolana (Congress)

Sangod: Heeralal Nagar (BJP)

Kota North

Kota South

Ladpura

Ramganj Mandi: Madan Dilawar (BJP)

Anta

Kishanganj

Baran-Atru

Chhabra

Dag

Jhalrapatan: Vasundhara Raje (BJP)

Khanpur

Manohar Thana: Govind Prasad (BJP)

Sadulshahar

Ganganagar

Karanpur

Suratgarh

Raisingh Nagar

Anupgarh: Shimla Devi (Congress)

Sangaria

Hanumangarh

Pilibanga

Nohar

Gangapur

Bamanwas

Sawai Madhopur

Khandar: Jitendra Kumar Gothwal (BJP)

Malpura

Niwai

Tonk: Sachin Pilot (Congress)

Deoli-Uniara

Kishangarh

Dhariyawad

Dungarpur

Aspur

Sagwara

Chorasi: Rajkumar Roat (BHRTADVSIP)

Ghatol

Garhi

Banswara

Masuda

Kekri

Ladnun

Deedwana

Jayal

Nagaur

Khinwsar

Merta

Degana: Ajay Singh (BJP)

Makrana

Jalore

Bhinmal

Sanchore

Raniwara

Sirohi

Pindwara Abu: Samaram

Reodar

Gogunda

Jhadol

Kherwara

Udaipur Rural

Udaipur

Mavli

Vallabh Nagar

Salumber

Hindaun: Anita Jatav (Congress)

Karauli

Sapotra

Bandikui

Bhopalgarh

Sardarpura: Ashok Gehlot (Congress)

Jodhpur

Soorsagar

Luni

Bilara

Jaisalmer: Chhotu Singh (BJP)

Pokaran

Sheo

Barmer

Baytu

Pachpadra

Siwana: Hameer Singh Bhayal (BJP)

Gudhmalani

Chohtan

Ahore

The official results of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will be available on the ECI website.

