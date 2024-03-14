Ram Gopal Varma joins politics, to contest Lok Sabha election from Andhra Pradesh's Pithapuram

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday said that he will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh. Varma, who directed movies like Satya, Sarkar, Rangeela, Daud, and others, took to X and said that he will be contesting the elections from the Pithapuram constituency in the state.

"Sudden decision. Am happy to inform that I am contesting from Pithapuram," Varma posted on X on Thursday.

Varma didn't disclose which party he would join to contest the elections.

SUDDEN DECISION..Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM 💪💐 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 14, 2024

Earlier in the day, the Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) declared their alliance. Under the new deal it was decided that Tollywood actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be fielded from the Pithapuram seat.

The Pithapuram Assembly constituency is prominent one and falls under Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district.

In 2019, Pawan Kalyan contested from two seats -- Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram but lost both to the YSRC candidates.

In the deal for the Lok Sabha and the assembly election, BJP gets 6 Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats to fight in Andhra Pradesh; TDP will fight 17 Lok Sabha and 144 assembly seats; Pawan Kalyan's party got two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats to fight. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

The three parties issued a joint statement declaring their faith in the 'dynamic and visionary leadership' of PM Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi ji has been working tirelessly for the development and progress of the nation for the last 10 years and coming together with TDP and JSP will help in reaching the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh."

Pawan Kalyan entered politics in 2008 as the youth wing president of his brother Chiranjeevi's Praja Rajyam Party. In 2014, Pawan Kalyan floated the Jana Sena Party but did not contest the elections that year. In 2019, Jana Sena contested in the election and won only one seat with Pawan Kalyan losing both seats that he contested from.

Last year, Varma was heavily criticised for his film Vyooham, which was based on the AP politics of Andhra Pradesh. Several local leaders had demanded the expulsion of the filmmaker from the state. Varma had lashed out at N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan for calling a protest outside his office in Hyderabad over Vyooham.