‘Return immediately. Don’t test my patience...’: Deve Gowda warns absconding rape-accused grandson Prajwal Revanna

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on May 23 warned his absconding grandson Prajwal Revanna to ‘return immediately’. He has asked Revanna, who is an accused in the sexual harassment case, to return to India and surrender to the police or face his wrath.

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) supremo took to social media platform X (formally Twitter) and posted a letter to Prajwal. He captioned it saying, “I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further”.

The letter dated May 23, 2024, is titled ‘My Warning To Prajwal Revanna’ in which Deve Gowda said, “I spoke to the media about Prajwal Revanna on May 18, when I was headed to the temple to offer pooja (prayers). It took me some time to recover from the shock and pain he (Revanna) has inflicted on me, my entire family, my colleagues, friends and party workers”.

The JD(S) supremo added that he was of the view that Prajwal Revanna should be subject to the ‘harshest of punishments’. He said that his son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also advocated his stance on the matter.

He mentioned that people have used the ‘harshest of words’ against him and his family in the last few weeks. “I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until the facts were found out,” Deve Gowda said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today requesting him to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Revanna, who is absconding after the alleged sex scandal surfaced last month.

According to media reports, the Ministry of External Affairs is now processing the Karnataka government's request to cancel Revanna's diplomatic passport.