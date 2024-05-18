'More people involved': Deve Gowda in Prajwal Revanna case; says action must be taken against 'all'

The former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda hinted at the involvement of more people in the alleged sex scandal involving his grandson Prajwal Revanna.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda on May 18 broke his silence in the alleged sexual harassment case against his son HD Revanna and grandson Prajwal Revanna and said no one should be spared.

“Prajwal’s has gone outside (the country). HD Kumaraswamy has already said action as per law should be taken. I will not take their names. Many are involved in this and there should be an action that should be taken against them also,” Deve Gowda told to News18.

Gowda, who turned 92 years old today, had cancelled his birthday celebrations considering the recent developments surrounding his grandson Prajwal, who is the prime accused in an alleged sex video scandal and presently absconding.

“Action against Prajwal will be taken. But regarding HD Revanna, people have seen what has been done against him. HD Kumaraswamy has already said that relief amount should be provided to victims. HD Revanna has got bail in the court and one more order is pending. I am saying action needs to be taken against all of them who are involved in this. No one should be spared,” he told News18.

Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister of Karnataka, is Deve Gowda’s younger son and Prajwal’s uncle.

Revanna and recently released on conditional bail after being jailed in a kidnap case involving a victim of the alleged sex scandal related to his son.

The JD(S) patriarch also called for financial compensation for the victims.

On May 17, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said efforts are on to bring Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual abuse against women, back to India. He also asserted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case was functioning efficiently.