Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: BJP whistleblower Devaraje Gowda booked for molestation

The Karnataka Police detained BJP leader Devaraje Gowda from Chitradurga in connection with a molestation, sexual harassment and SC/ST case filed against him. The police registered the case against Gowda at a local police station in Hassan on April 1, but it came to light only recently when he flagged Prajwal Revanna's alleged sexual abuse.

He has reportedly been brought to Hassan for questioning in connection with the matter.

Devaraje was the one who reportedly alerted the BJP leadership about Revanna's alleged sexual abuse of several women, and cautioned the party not to give a Lok Sabha ticket to the JD(S) MP from Hassan.

The Prajwal Revanna case is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police. Three FIRs have been registered against him, with charges such as rape, molestation, intimidation, blackmailing, and issuing threats.

The complaint against Gowda was filed by a woman alleging that Gowda molested her for nearly ten months on the pretext of helping her to sell her property.

In addition, the husband of the woman also filed a complaint against Gowda alleging that he barged into their house, threatened, and abused them.

According to the FIR details, Gowda was harassing the woman for the past 10 months. He also took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly molested her, and threatened to kill her and her husband, the woman stated in the police complaint.