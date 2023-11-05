'Shaking in my skin': Mahua Moitra claims BJP planning criminal cases against her

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday claimed that the BJP was planning to file criminal cases against her. "Shaking in my skin to know BJP is planning criminal cases against me," she claimed in a tweet.

"Welcome them- only know that CBI and ED need to file FIR against Adani for Rs 13,000 crore coal scam before they question how many pairs of shoes I have," the TMC MP, who is facing an ethics panel inquiry, wrote on X.

Mahua Moitra, who has admitted sharing her login details on the Parliament's website with businessman Darshan Hiranandani, on Saturday left the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee hearing in rage, alleging that she was subjected to demeaning questions.

She also said in another post that she has the exact transcript of the questioning by the Ethics Committee. Moitra alleged that the chairman of the ethics panel asked her 'cheap and irrelevant' questions. BJP MP Vinod Sonkar is the chairman of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee.

She said the Opposition leaders walked out in protest against the chairman's behaviour and unethical questioning. "Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narratives remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman's cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition's protests, my protests-- all there in black and white. Besharam and Behuda," she said.

Also BJP - before you push out women MPs with fake narrative remember I have EXACT transcript of record in Ethics Committee verbatim. Chairman’s cheap sordid irrelevant questions, Opposition’s protests, my protests - all there in offical black & white.

Replying to Moitra's allegations, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi told news agency ANI that the TMC parliamentarian "went beyond all limits of decency" and that there was no question of going beyond limits or rather the contents of the affidavit.

Sarangi further claimed that Moitra kept speaking about her personal life even when no one was interested in it. "Mahua Moitra spoke for more than 1 hour and she talked about her personal life in which I don't think anybody was interested," the BJP MP told news agency ANI.

"And then suddenly thereafter there were certain questions pertaining to the contents of the affidavit posed by the Chairman where she actually lost her cool and all kinds of filthy language against the Chairman and other members of the Committee," she added.

Accusing the TMC MP of trying to create a false narrative and playing the victim card, Sarangi stated that Moitra was "very arrogant" and rude in her demeanour. "She was very arrogant in her demeanour. She was very rude... She has been trying to create a fake narrative and misleading the people of the country by playing a victim card," Sarangi concluded.

Moitra was being questioned by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in the raging 'cash-for-query' row after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused her of "taking bribe for asking questions" in the Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Dubey also accused Moitra of sharing her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani. He made these allegations in a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, following which the matter was sent to the Ethics Committee.

