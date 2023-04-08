Sharad Pawar on 'Adani-Ambani' issue: Don’t agree with targeting industrialists

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that attacking industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani is "not right", one cannot forget about their contribution to the country.

"Nowadays, the names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues such as unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important and should be raised by the Opposition," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Saturday.

In an interview with NDTV on Friday, Pawar said one should not forget their (Ambani and Adani) contribution in nation building.

Pawar said there was a time when Tata-Birla's names were taken to criticise the government but they had their due contributions to the development of the country.

“When we understood the contribution of Tata, we used to wonder why we kept on saying Tata-Birla," Pawar said during the television interview.

"But one had to target someone. So, we used to target Tata-Birla. Today, the name of Tata-Birla is not at the forefront, different Tata-Birlas have come before the government. So, these days if you have to attack the government, the name of Ambani and Adani is taken," he added.

#WATCH | Nowadays names of Ambani-Adani are being taken (to criticise the government) but we need to think about their contribution to the country. I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/FnJreX77mm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

He added: "The question is that the people you are targeting, if they have done something wrong, misused their powers, then in a democracy, you have a right to speak against them 100 per cent, but to attack without anything meaningful, this I cannot understand."

"Today, Ambani has contributed to the petrochemical sector, does the country not need it? In the field of electricity, Adani has contributed. Does the country not need electricity? These are people who take up such responsibility and work for the name of the country," he further added.

He stressed that the Opposition should focus on more important issues like inflation and job availability.

“I think other issues like unemployment, price rise, and farmers issues are more important," Pawar said.

Pawar also clarified on Saturday that he did not say in the interview that Adani and Ambani can't be criticised. He said one must consider their contribution to the country as well.

On Saturday, he said that to look into the Hindenburg Research allegations, there is “no need” for a JPC probe as the SC-appointed panel will be more reliable and unbiased in its probe into the claims made by the US short seller.

“The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," Pawar said.

Rubbishing the claims that the Opposition is not together ahead of the 2024 polls, Pawar said when several parties come together, they may have different opinions on certain issues.

“When several parties come together, there is bound to be different opinions. We had a joint meeting of all the opposition parties and we discussed all the issues there. There were some issues on which we did not agree but everyone put forth their views in the meeting," the veteran leader said on 'Opposition unity' for 2024 polls.

#WATCH | We had a joint meeting of all the opposition parties and we discussed all the issues there. There were some issues on which we did not agree but everyone put forth their views in the meeting: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on 'opposition unity' for 2024 polls pic.twitter.com/yunpKEKzM2 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

